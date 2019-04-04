Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

NYSE IR opened at $110.70 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $111.38. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $570,930.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,205 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $1,081,219.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,747 shares of company stock worth $25,550,072. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

