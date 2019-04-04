Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $649,124.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $570,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,747 shares of company stock valued at $25,550,072 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

