Influxcoin Price Tops $0.0211 on Major Exchanges (INFX)

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Influxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Influxcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Influxcoin has a market capitalization of $35,313.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Influxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.02508941 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012739 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000397 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007914 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000778 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Influxcoin Profile

Influxcoin (INFX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Influxcoin is influxcoin.xyz

Influxcoin Coin Trading

Influxcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Influxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Influxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Influxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.