Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.68. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $64.38.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.22%. Research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment involves in chicken and egg operations. The Other segment includes operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

