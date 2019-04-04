Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$0.58 on Thursday, reaching C$50.70. 96,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

