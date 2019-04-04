Imperial Capital Comments on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.22. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

