Imperial Brands (IMB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMB. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,870 ($37.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,054.29 ($39.91).

IMB stock opened at GBX 2,519.50 ($32.92) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a one year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11.

In related news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total value of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

