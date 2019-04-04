IMI PLC/S (IMIAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IMI PLC/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IMI PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

