IMF managing director says Market is at’moment’

The head of this 189-nation International Monetary Fund said Tuesday the global economy is in a”delicate minute” using a hoped-for rally in growth later this year being jeopardized by a variety of factors such as rising trade tensions between the planet’s two largest economies.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the IMF doesn’t predict a recession in its upgraded economic outlook to be released next week, but she called the current position”precarious” and exposed to policy mistakes.

Get alerts:

She said a rebound later this year had been aided by the activities of central banks including the announcement of the Federal Reserve earlier this year that because of the economic slowdown, it put future interest rate hikes on hold.

“In fact, we expect some pickup in growth from the second half 2019 and to 2020.”

The IMF following Tuesday will release an updated World Economic Outlook. In January, it’d cut its forecast for global growth to around 3.5% for this year and following year, based on the headwinds brought on by increasing trade tensions, the doubt surrounding Britain’s planned departure from the European Union and tighter fiscal conditions, such as the Fed’s four rate hikes this past year.

Lagarde reported that those factors all had resulted in a dramatic reversal in prospects for all nations. Just two decades ago 75% of the market experienced an upswing in expansion. However, this year, the IMF is currently predicting that about 70 percent of the market will likely experience a slowdown in growth.

Lagarde said new IMF study indicates that an increase in tariffs of 25 percentage points on most products traded between the USA and China would decrease growth in the United States by up to 0.6% and cut growth in China by as much as 1.6%.

“Nobody wins a trade war,” Lagarde said. “This is why we will need to work together to decrease trade barriers and update the global trade system so that all of us win.”

Negotiators in the United States and China have been scheduled to meet in an effort to resolve differences and prevent penalty tariffs being levied by both countries this week in Washington.

Lagarde’s speech was a record of the topics expected to be addressed during the spring meetings of the IMF the World Bank, and its sister lending firm, taking place in Washington next week.