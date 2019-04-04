IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Holdings Lifted by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 222,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after buying an additional 289,208 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $208,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $155,722.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 430,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,123. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

