ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 175.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 160,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $57,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,061,000 after buying an additional 324,819 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,937,000 after buying an additional 199,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,575,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $40,359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,483,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,459,000 after buying an additional 158,798 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICUI. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,899.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.65, for a total value of $343,527.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,241 shares of company stock worth $1,932,712 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $235.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.74. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $210.94 and a twelve month high of $321.70.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

