Icon (ICLR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Icon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,272,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Icon by 9.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,211,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,093,000 after purchasing an additional 198,271 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Icon by 48,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,405,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,584 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Icon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Icon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 698,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

