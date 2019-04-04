HUYA Inc – (HUYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HUYA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of HUYA traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.74. 6,573,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,437. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 230.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HUYA by 79.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 943,384 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in HUYA by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 678,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth $7,172,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 194.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 306,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 202,343 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

