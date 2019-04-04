HUYA Inc – (HUYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HUYA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of HUYA traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.74. 6,573,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,437. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 230.83.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.
