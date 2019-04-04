Hurify Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,422.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 119.3% higher against the dollar. One Hurify token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, LATOKEN, CoinMex and YoBit. Hurify has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $16,422.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $745.62 or 0.14934220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,256,064 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

