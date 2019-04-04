Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,863,000 after purchasing an additional 709,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,837,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,128 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $249,699.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 667,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,577 shares of company stock worth $1,116,158 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

