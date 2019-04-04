HubSpot Inc (HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 836 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.51, for a total transaction of $139,202.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HUBS traded down $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,792. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 1.90. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $52,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HubSpot by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HubSpot to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HubSpot Inc (HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 836 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/hubspot-inc-hubs-cfo-kathryn-bueker-sells-836-shares.html.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.