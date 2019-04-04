Hub Group (HUBG) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.67. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 1,508.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,420,000 after purchasing an additional 455,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,236,000. 1060 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 219.2% in the third quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 498,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 342,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,251,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

