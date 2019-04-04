Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,593,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 145,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,939 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 77,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $142,846.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.0681 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

