Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Timkensteel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of TMST opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Timkensteel Corp has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a PE ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

