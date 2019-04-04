HSBC Downgrades Infosys (INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

INFY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 219,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 158,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

