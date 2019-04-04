HSBC Cuts John Wood Group (WG) Price Target to GBX 695

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target lowered by HSBC from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 695 ($9.08) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WG. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target (down from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut John Wood Group to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 650.10 ($8.49) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 715.77 ($9.35).

John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 511.80 ($6.69). 548,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.77%.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,337 ($10,893.77). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £6,245.31 ($8,160.60). Insiders purchased a total of 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,008 over the last ninety days.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

