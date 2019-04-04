Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Shares Down 5.5%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 639,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 739,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $937.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,822,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 441,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,202,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 353,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 353,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

