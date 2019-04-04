Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.87. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 30,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $2,638,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $161.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,753. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

