Homeserve’s (HSV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective (up previously from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,015 ($13.26).

HSV stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,083 ($14.15). The company had a trading volume of 438,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.60. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 714.50 ($9.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,066 ($13.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

