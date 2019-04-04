Hologic (HOLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “FDA’s latest monthly Act (MQSA) statistics were published on 4/1/19. The number of digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) units increased by 100 during March which represents a 0.0% Y/ Y increase. DBT unit penetration increased to 36.0% from 35.6% last month and facility penetration increased to 59.3% from 58.5% last month. More importantly, DBT units placements were down 9.4% in 1Q19 vs. 1Q18. We note that HOLX’s 3D mammography sales are less than 13% of its total sales. Please contact your Needham salesperson for a copy of our MQSA data.””

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Shares of HOLX opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $2,796,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hologic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 146,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.