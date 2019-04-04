Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS) Insider Sells £86,660 in Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Derek W. Muir sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($16.18), for a total value of £86,660 ($113,236.64).

HILS opened at GBX 1,251 ($16.35) on Thursday. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 877.50 ($11.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.10). The company has a market cap of $988.39 million and a PE ratio of 21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HILS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($18.03) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products  Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products  Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

