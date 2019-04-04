Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 10,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $2,220,000. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 140,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $7,791,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $128,407.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,261 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,116. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $173.54 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Wedbush set a $220.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Facebook to $163.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/highland-capital-management-llc-trims-holdings-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.