HiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 257.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. HiCoin has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $36,038.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 802.4% higher against the dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About HiCoin

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

