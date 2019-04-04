Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $35.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $28.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $144.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $148.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.90 million, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $158.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $140,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 131,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

