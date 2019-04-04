Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

HTGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 409,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.20%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

