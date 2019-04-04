HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.77 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $26,729.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

