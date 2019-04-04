HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) PT Set at €42.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($54.73).

Shares of HLE opened at €44.44 ($51.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 1 year high of €58.10 ($67.56). The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

