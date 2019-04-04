Helical’s (HLCL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLCL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Helical from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

Get Helical alerts:

Shares of Helical stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 337.50 ($4.41). 26,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. Helical has a one year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $402.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.

In related news, insider Tim Murphy acquired 402 shares of Helical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,346.70 ($1,759.70).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.