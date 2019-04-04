Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,576,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $145.46.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

