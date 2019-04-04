Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ: HIIQ) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Health Insurance Innovations to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Health Insurance Innovations and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Insurance Innovations 0 0 6 1 3.14 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 187 683 771 39 2.39

Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $63.14, suggesting a potential upside of 142.30%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Health Insurance Innovations has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Insurance Innovations’ competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations 4.49% 28.34% 14.41% Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations $351.10 million $12.99 million 14.16 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 34.01

Health Insurance Innovations’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Health Insurance Innovations. Health Insurance Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. The company designs and structures individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and markets them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

