Head to Head Survey: Heska (HSKA) & ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Heska alerts:

This table compares Heska and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $127.45 million 5.06 $5.85 million $1.42 58.62 ADMA Biologics $16.99 million 13.97 -$65.74 million ($1.45) -3.53

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heska and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 3 1 0 2.25 ADMA Biologics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Heska currently has a consensus price target of $108.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.15%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 113.22%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Heska.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska 4.59% 9.87% 7.69% ADMA Biologics -387.07% -194.76% -63.49%

Volatility & Risk

Heska has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heska beats ADMA Biologics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. Its Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines primarily under the Titanium and MasterGuard brands; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. Heska Corporation has product development partnership and licensing agreement with MBio Diagnostics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. In Addition, the company offers Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. It distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and others. The ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.