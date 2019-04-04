Head-To-Head Survey: Eos International (EOSI) and Puxin (NEW)

Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Eos International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eos International and Puxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos International 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Puxin has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.63%. Given Puxin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Puxin is more favorable than Eos International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos International and Puxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Puxin $324.07 million 2.03 -$121.21 million N/A N/A

Eos International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puxin.

Profitability

This table compares Eos International and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos International N/A N/A N/A Puxin -38.08% -191.04% -29.35%

About Eos International

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Web?integrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

