Head to Head Contrast: DarioHealth (DRIO) and PAVmed (PAVM)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DarioHealth and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.39 million 3.49 -$17.80 million N/A N/A PAVmed N/A N/A -$9.51 million ($0.52) -2.23

PAVmed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -240.78% -230.80% -153.84% PAVmed N/A -3,311.56% -138.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DarioHealth and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAVmed has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PAVmed beats DarioHealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

