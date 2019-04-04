Head-To-Head Comparison: MAM Software Group (MAMS) & Amber Road (AMBR)

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) and Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MAM Software Group and Amber Road, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amber Road 0 0 1 0 3.00

MAM Software Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Amber Road has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.53%. Given Amber Road’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amber Road is more favorable than MAM Software Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAM Software Group and Amber Road’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group $35.78 million 3.03 $3.21 million $0.33 26.06 Amber Road $85.17 million 2.99 -$13.60 million ($0.49) -18.49

MAM Software Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amber Road. Amber Road is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAM Software Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of MAM Software Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Amber Road shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MAM Software Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Amber Road shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MAM Software Group and Amber Road’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group 11.09% 28.81% 13.13% Amber Road -12.46% -36.12% -10.72%

Risk & Volatility

MAM Software Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amber Road has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAM Software Group beats Amber Road on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits. It also provides e-commerce and online services that offers Web sites and online connectivity between manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, auto service providers, and the consumer; and customer support, consulting, and training services comprising phone and online support, implementation, and training. The company's business management systems include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management systems also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

