Head to Head Analysis: Concrete Pumping (BBCP) and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (CADC)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.3% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Concrete Pumping and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping N/A -41.29% -7.45% China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp -17.28% -82.25% -13.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concrete Pumping and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $243.22 million 0.87 -$7.11 million $2.47 2.97 China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp $45.74 million 0.35 -$7.39 million N/A N/A

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom. Its customers include commercial, infrastructure, and residential construction markets. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

About China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its products include ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concretes; and compound admixture, lightweight aggregate, thermostat, and C100 high performance concrete products. The company sells its products to construction companies. It serves subcontractors, general contractors, property owners and developers, governmental agencies, and home builders. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.