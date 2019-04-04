HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Edap Tms (EDAP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDAP. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

EDAP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,927. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edap Tms stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

