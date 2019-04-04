HB Fuller Co (FUL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

HB Fuller has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. HB Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HB Fuller to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,315. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.64 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $157,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 13,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $638,065.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

