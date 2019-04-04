Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 75,605 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,605 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $92,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at $34,283,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

