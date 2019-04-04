HashCoin (HSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.64 Million

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 157.7% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $233,079.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $727.10 or 0.14970306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00056907 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010814 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.