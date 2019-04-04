HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

HONE opened at $17.21 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $563.94 million, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

