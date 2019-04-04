Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €114.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.46 ($134.25).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €132.00 ($153.49) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

