Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $79,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,562 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,774 shares of company stock worth $280,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

