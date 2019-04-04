H & M Hennes & Mauritz (HM-B) Given a SEK 125 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 125 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 110 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of SEK 132.50.

HM-B stock opened at SEK 159 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

