GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $51,584.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $119,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 11,112 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $138,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,891,418.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,895,496 shares of company stock worth $27,538,565. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $165.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $182.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

