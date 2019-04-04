Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Capital One Financial cut Gulfport Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 392,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 327,650 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.